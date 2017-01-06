Claude Julien: Bruins Were Better Team, But Every Breakdown Went In Net

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins had their fair share of chances Thursday night, but the Edmonton Oilers left TD Garden with a 4-3 win.

“Well, I don’t think it went off the rails. I thought we played a pretty solid game,” coach Claude Julien said on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “But every breakdown that we’ve had so far … ends up in the back of our net. We didn’t give them much tonight. They had hardly anything.

“I felt we were the better team, but every little breakdown ends up in the back of our net. So it’s a frustrating kind of loss right now, and you can’t win games that way. We got to stop giving gifts, and we gave too many again tonight.”

Hear more from Julien with NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images