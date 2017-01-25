Claude Julien Hopes Bruins Can ‘Build On’ Overtime Win Vs. Red Wings

Share this:

The Boston Bruins ended their four-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

After Brad Marchand tied the game at three at the 8:20 mark in the third period, David Pastrnak found the back of the net in overtime to give the B’s a much-needed win.

“Seems like the wins lately aren’t easy to come by,” Bruins head coach Claude Julien said on “Bruins Overtime Live.”These kind of wins you hope you can build on and move forward here. I think our team grinded it out really well, still areas in our game we have to clean up and we will continue doing that.”

