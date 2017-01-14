Claude Julien Impressed With Bruins’ Core Players In Win Over Flyers

Share this:

Tweet







Before Saturday’s game, NESN’s Andy Brickley called on the Boston Bruins’ “core group” to step up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Apparently that group got the message.

Familiar faces led the charge in Boston’s 6-3 win at TD Garden, as Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Torey Krug, Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara all tallied goals. Marchand was the star of the contest with five points (two goals, three assists), but the Bruins’ leadership as a whole clearly answered the bell.

Head coach Claude Julien was pleased with what he saw from his veteran players and said as much in his postgame interview with Brickley and Jack Edwards on “Bruins Overtime Live.” Check out what he had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images