Claude Julien Only Concerned With Coaching Bruins, Not His Job Security

by on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 6:22PM
As the Boston Bruins continue to struggle, many have wondered whether head coach Claude Julien is on the hot seat.

However, Julien says he is not worried about his job security and understands that his primary duty is to coach the team. While Julien says he hears the rumors, he insists his focus is on trying to coach the Bruins to the playoffs.

To hear what else Julien had to say, check out the clip above from “Big Bad Bruins Live.”

