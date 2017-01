Share this:

The Boston Bruins played a complete game in their 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

The B’s success in St. Louis can be attributed to strong attention to detail and crisp play in the neutral zone. Bruins coach Claude Julien praised their complete performance and effort after the win.

Hear more from Julien in the video above, as seen on “Bruins Overtime Live.”

