Claude Julien Says Bruins Have To ‘Toughen Up’ After Loss To Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins lost a heartbreaker Friday night, as the Chicago Blackhawks stole a 1-0 victory with under two minutes remaining in the game.

As the team continues the second half of the season, head coach Claude Julien says the team needs to “toughen up” and find ways to win. While he understands much of his team is comprised of young players, he hopes their growing pains will soon pay off.

