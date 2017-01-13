Claude Julien Thinks Bruins Played Well Enough to Win, Ran Into Hot Goalie

Share this:

It was a tough night for the Boston Bruins in Nashville Thursday.

Tuukka Rask was forced to leave the game early due to injury, and the B’s ultimately dropped a 2-1 loss to the Predators in game they played well enough to win.

Head coach Claude Julien was happy with his team’s performance and understands that sometimes you just run into a hot goalie. Nashville netminder Juuse Saros certainly fit that bill, stopping 35 of 36 Bruins shots.

To hear more from Julien, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images