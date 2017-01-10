Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Beats Alabama In Historic Championship Performance

Almost five years ago, Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson made a prediction on Twitter.
Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Watson made good on his promise by giving an incredible performance to lift the Tigers to a 35-31 win over undefeated Alabama in the College Football National Championship Game.
Sure, Watson played fantastic when the Tigers lost to the Crimson Tide 45-40 in last season’s title game, but this year he made the winning plays at the end to secure the victory.
He engineered a great game-winning drive with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The final strike was a 2-yard throw to his trusted wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who caught 10 passes for 92 yards and a pair of scores.
Watson finished with 36 completions on 54 pass attempts for 420 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran 21 times for 43 yards and another touchdown.
It might be the best national title game performance ever. Yes, even more impressive than Vince Young in 2005.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP