Clemson’s Ben Boulware Puts Desmond Howard On Blast With Perfect Tattoo

Clemson silenced a whole bunch of haters this college football season, and now the Tigers are firing back.
Clemson upset No. 1 seed and heavy favorite Alabama in the College Football Playoff’s national championship game to win its first title since 1981. Linebacker Ben Boulware played an integral role in the Tigers’ 14-1 season, earning the Jack Lambert Award as the best linebacker in Division I football.
But not everyone was a believer in Clemson or Boulware earlier in the season, including ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, who called the Tigers’ linebacking corps its “Achilles’ heel” ahead of Clemson’s game against Florida State.
On Tuesday, Boulware got back to Howard with the ultimate mic drop.
That’s right: Boulware got a tattoo of the national championship trophy on his Achilles, a direct shot at Howard for his October comments.
People don’t forget, Desmond.
Howard wasn’t the only analyst put on notice for underestimating Clemson. Boulware’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, eviscerated FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd after the championship game for calling the Tigers “frauds” earlier in the season.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
