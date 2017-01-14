Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow Celebrates National Championship With New Puppy

Life is pretty good for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
On Monday, he and the Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national title, the school’s first in 36 years. Renfrow reeled in seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the game, one of which being the game-winning score.
So how did Renfrow celebrate the victory? He and his girlfriend introduced the world to their new puppy, Deuce.
The golden retriever even has his own Instagram page.
Maybe Deuce is named after Renfrow’s two touchdowns in the national championship game.
H/t BustedCoverage
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP