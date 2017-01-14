College Football

Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow Celebrates National Championship With New Puppy

by on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 8:48PM
Life is pretty good for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

On Monday, he and the Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national title, the school’s first in 36 years. Renfrow reeled in seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the game, one of which being the game-winning score.

So how did Renfrow celebrate the victory? He and his girlfriend introduced the world to their new puppy, Deuce.

We had to celebrate a National Championship win somehow…Meet Deuce 🐶☺️

A photo posted by Camilla Martin (@camillammartin) on

The golden retriever even has his own Instagram page.

Dad got mad at me when I started sniffing around on here, apparently it's important. The grass stains were confusing okay😔

A photo posted by Deuce Renfrow (@deuce_the_golden) on

Maybe Deuce is named after Renfrow’s two touchdowns in the national championship game.

