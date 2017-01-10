Colin Cowherd Declares AFC ‘Over,’ Ready To Put Patriots In Super Bowl

Share this:

Maybe the New England Patriots should start packing for Houston.

New England, of course, will host the Houston Texans this Saturday in a divisional-round playoff game, but it might not be long before the Patriots head to the Lone Star State for Super Bowl LI. Many pundits, including FS1’s Colin Cowherd, just can’t imagine the Pats losing this weekend or in the AFC Championship Game.

“It’s over,” Cowherd said Monday after declaring no one in the AFC can beat the Patriots and that “it’s not close.”

"It's not close… It's over." — @ColinCowherd is ready to name the Patriots the AFC Champions pic.twitter.com/CKmkK49YaT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 9, 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers or Kansas City Chiefs would stand in the way of the Patriots reaching their seventh Super Bowl of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era if New England defeats Houston, but that clearly isn’t enough to rattle Cowherd despite the teams’ respective strengths.

The Patriots, who went 14-2 in the regular season, are riding high both offensively and defensively, and they rarely make mistakes. The margin for error is so thin when playing the Pats, and their biggest challenge this season might not come until the calendar flips to February.

Of course, Cowherd has been wrong before. Just ask Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images