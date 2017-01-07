Colts Fan Leaves Angry Sign In Front Of Indianapolis’ Practice Facility

Share this:

It was a frustrating season for the Indianapolis Colts.

After winning the AFC South division in 2013 and 2014, the Colts failed to make the playoffs after going 8-8 for the second consecutive season.

With a playoff-caliber roster, many Colts fans have expressed their displeasure with head coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson. However, despite back-to-back disappointing seasons, Colts president Jim Irsay announced both Pagano and Grigson would be returning next season.

The news, naturally, did not sit well with a number of Colts fans, including this fan, who shared his thoughts by leaving an angry sign right in front of the team’s practice facility.

Hey @JimIrsay – You can block us on twitter, but they will leave things on the doorstep… pic.twitter.com/1Ew5vsRfqW — Faux Peyton Manning (@FeuxPManning) January 6, 2017

As Andrew Luck is one of the best talents at quarterback in the NFL, it’s warranted for Colts’ fans to be unhappy with the team’s shortcomings.

