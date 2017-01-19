Conan O’Brien Sketch Pokes Fun At Possible Hurdles For Autonomous Vehicles

Share this:

Tweet







Autonomous vehicles face many hurdles before they populate our streets — including wild cows and monster dogs.

At least, that’s what a video from “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” on Wednesday shows. O’Brien aimed to prove that “all the kinks” had been worked out of Google Waymo’s Chrysler Pacificas, but as the questionably-realistic demo reveals, the autonomous revolution has a ways to go.



We’ve thought of plenty of questions that self-driving vehicles face going forward, but we never considered chronic implosion. Thankfully, a real-life autonomous Pacifica restores balance at the end of the clip.

Hopefully some of these issues get ironed out before Lyft’s autonomous mobile rooms change life as we know it.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore