NESN Fuel

Conan O’Brien Sketch Pokes Fun At Possible Hurdles For Autonomous Vehicles

by on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 11:09AM
1,574

Autonomous vehicles face many hurdles before they populate our streets — including wild cows and monster dogs.

At least, that’s what a video from “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” on Wednesday shows. O’Brien aimed to prove that “all the kinks” had been worked out of Google Waymo’s Chrysler Pacificas, but as the questionably-realistic demo reveals, the autonomous revolution has a ways to go.

We’ve thought of plenty of questions that self-driving vehicles face going forward, but we never considered chronic implosion. Thankfully, a real-life autonomous Pacifica restores balance at the end of the clip.

Hopefully some of these issues get ironed out before Lyft’s autonomous mobile rooms change life as we know it.

For more automotive news and updates, visit NESNFuel.com>>>

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN