Conor McGregor At Q And A: ‘F— Floyd Mayweather, I’ma See You Soon’

Who knows if we’ll ever see a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. superfight, but at least we can enjoy the highly entertaining back-and-forth between the two fighters in the meantime.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought since winning the lightweight belt at UFC 205, stopped by Manchester, England, on Saturday for a Q and A with MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, and a potential Mayweather fight was one of the topics the two men discussed.

And it sure appears as though McGregor has his eyes set on Mayweather based on MMAFighting.com’s tweets from the event.

McGregor: "I have my eyes on one thing right now, and that’s Floyd Mayweather." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor on Floyd: That fight is more than just being explored. There's a lot of steps, but it's the fight to make. It's the fight I want. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor says he believes he can make the Floyd fight without the UFC due to the Ali Act, but it'd be smoother to do it with them. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor on Mayweather/UFC: I believe this is the first billion fight, so people have to pay for a billion dollar fight. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor on Mayweather: He needs rules to protect him. I don't need rules. He's scared sh*tless. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

Conor McGregor says a real fight against Floyd Mayweather "would be the easiest fight ever." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor on Mayweather fight: I believe it will happen at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor on Floyd: "I’m going to teach him about true fighting." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor says the Mayweather fight is 100% what he wants next, and the next time he fights, it'll be in a boxing ring. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

Conor McGregor's final message? Very simple: "F–k Floyd Mayweather. I'ma see you soon." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor: Maybe f*ck Floyd? Maybe I go fight Manny Pacquiao instead, and f*ck Floyd. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

There still are some major hurdles the two fighters would have to overcome before a potential superfight could take place. UFC president Dana White recently made a “real offer” to Mayweather and McGregor for $25 million each, but the undefeated boxer laughed at it and (incorrectly) trolled the lightweight champion over his net worth.

While the Mayweather talk got most of the attention, McGregor did have some other entertaining responses.

Conor McGregor announces his new child is a boy: "The only time my records will be broken is by my own spawn." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor on appearing in WWE this year: "Never say never." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

Conor on Diaz: "Nate’s a b*tch. Nate is a f*cking b*tch." Calls him "Floyd Mayweather’s b*tch" and "an absolute p*ssy." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor to Diaz: Now you're at the back of the queue. But I'll get to Nate. Me and Nate will throw down again for the 155lb title. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

McGregor on UFC allowing Rousey's media blackout: "I didn't give a f*ck." — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 28, 2017

And those expletives started before the Q and A on McGregor’s Instagram. You can check it out below, but it comes with a warning for expletive language.

See, we told you this is pretty entertaining.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images