Conor McGregor At Q And A: ‘F— Floyd Mayweather, I’ma See You Soon’

Who knows if we’ll ever see a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. superfight, but at least we can enjoy the highly entertaining back-and-forth between the two fighters in the meantime.
McGregor, who hasn’t fought since winning the lightweight belt at UFC 205, stopped by Manchester, England, on Saturday for a Q and A with MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, and a potential Mayweather fight was one of the topics the two men discussed.
And it sure appears as though McGregor has his eyes set on Mayweather based on MMAFighting.com’s tweets from the event.
There still are some major hurdles the two fighters would have to overcome before a potential superfight could take place. UFC president Dana White recently made a “real offer” to Mayweather and McGregor for $25 million each, but the undefeated boxer laughed at it and (incorrectly) trolled the lightweight champion over his net worth.
While the Mayweather talk got most of the attention, McGregor did have some other entertaining responses.
And those expletives started before the Q and A on McGregor’s Instagram. You can check it out below, but it comes with a warning for expletive language.
See, we told you this is pretty entertaining.
Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images
