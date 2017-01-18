Conor McGregor Bares All In Hilarious Pegasus Invitational Commercial

Share this:

Conor McGregor’s hiatus from the octagon has featured plenty of verbal jousting with Floyd Mayweather, Instagram photos of his luxurious vehicles, and now some bareback horse riding.

The Notorious will be the “13th jockey” during the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, which is known as the “world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race,” on Jan. 28 in Florida. He also has been promoting the event, which will air on NBC, through a series of comedy skits.

The latest features McGregor riding a horse in his birthday suit, much to the chagrin of comedian Jon Lovitz, who also guest stars in the skit.

We guess that when you’re the king of the octagon, you really can do whatever the hell you want.

Thumbnail photo via NBC screenshot