Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Gets Absolutely Rocked By Huge Hit From Packers Safety

by on Sun, Jan 15, 2017 at 6:52PM
Cole Beasley made a key catch on a Dallas Cowboys scoring drive in the first half of Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

But he paid the price for it.

The Cowboys wide receiver was absolutely clobbered by a massive open-field hit from Packers safety Kentrell Brice.

The Packers defense has been ravaged by injuries this season, but Brice gives it a much-needed physical edge.

