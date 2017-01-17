Cowboys Fan Demolishes Flat-Screen TV After Team’s Loss To Packers

Share this:

Take this Dallas Cowboys fan’s reaction to the ‘Boys 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round on Sunday.

After the Packers broke the hearts of the No. 1 seed Cowboys, he decided to break his very large and probably expensive television. Since the Cowboys were unable to get to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for most of the day, this fan decided to try and sack the Green Bay star through his television.

This video does come with a warning for language.

His form wasn’t exactly textbook, and there was almost certainly some unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, but we applaud his effort nonetheless.