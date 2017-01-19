Cowboys Fan With Bold ‘Super Bowl LI Champs’ Tattoo Gets Even Bolder Update

The term “fan” is short for “fanatic,” which means we shouldn’t be surprised when fans do dumb things to show their fandom.
Near the top of that “dumb things” list is getting a championship tattoo before your team actually wins a championship. That’s what Dallas Cowboys fan Jordan Garnett decided to do way back in December, predicting a Super Bowl LI Cowboys victory in permanent ink.
Dallas, of course, won’t be winning Super Bowl LI, as Dak Prescott and Co. lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. That left poor Garnett with a tattoo that didn’t make any sense, but that didn’t stop this confident fan.
On Tuesday, Garnett tweeted that he’d made a little adjustment to his tattoo.
Garnett simply added an extra “I,” delaying his Cowboys Super Bowl prediction by a year.
We love the commitment here, and Dallas figures to be among the NFL’s best teams in 2017 after its 13-3 campaign. But Garnett had better hope his ‘Boys win soon, because it doesn’t look like there’s room for another “I.”
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
