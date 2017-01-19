Cowboys Fan With Bold ‘Super Bowl LI Champs’ Tattoo Gets Even Bolder Update

Share this:

Tweet







The term “fan” is short for “fanatic,” which means we shouldn’t be surprised when fans do dumb things to show their fandom.

Near the top of that “dumb things” list is getting a championship tattoo before your team actually wins a championship. That’s what Dallas Cowboys fan Jordan Garnett decided to do way back in December, predicting a Super Bowl LI Cowboys victory in permanent ink.

@nfl Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/BRDkhicgOS — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

Dallas, of course, won’t be winning Super Bowl LI, as Dak Prescott and Co. lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. That left poor Garnett with a tattoo that didn’t make any sense, but that didn’t stop this confident fan.

On Tuesday, Garnett tweeted that he’d made a little adjustment to his tattoo.

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017

Garnett simply added an extra “I,” delaying his Cowboys Super Bowl prediction by a year.

We love the commitment here, and Dallas figures to be among the NFL’s best teams in 2017 after its 13-3 campaign. But Garnett had better hope his ‘Boys win soon, because it doesn’t look like there’s room for another “I.”

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images