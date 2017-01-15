Cowboys Fans Rush Into AT&T Stadium After Doors Open In Hilarious Scene

Share this:

Do you think Dallas Cowboys fans are excited for the NFL playoffs?

After a 13-3 regular season and a legitimate chance to win Super Bowl LI, Cowboys fans are jacked up for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

Need proof? Check out this scene as the doors at AT&T Stadium were opened Sunday.

Doors have opened at AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/xNzQsBwK3J — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 15, 2017

It looked like a large group of people rushing into a Walmart to grab the best Black Friday deals. But instead of that new HDTV, the rush was to see the Cowboys’ pregame warmups and all of those concession spots.