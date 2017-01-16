Cowboys Score 15 Unanswered Points To Tie Packers In Divisional-Round Game

Share this:

Things were looking bleak for the No. 1 seed Dallas Cowboys when they fell behind the Green Bay Packers 28-13 in their divisional round matchup.

The Cowboys, however, cut the lead to eight when rookie quarterback Dak Prescott hit tight end Jason Witten for a 6-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter. After the Dallas defense forced the Packers to go three-and-out, Prescott and Co. got the ball back with 9:14 to play.

Prescott engineered an 11-play drive that featured a heavy dose of fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, including a ridiculous spin move on linebacker Clay Matthews.

After the running game got the Cowboys into the red zone, Prescott found his favorite target Dez Bryant for the 7-yard strike. The Cowboys then left it in the rookie’s hands on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 28.

The Packers got the ball back with 4:08 remaining in the game. The winner will play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

