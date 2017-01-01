NFL

Cowboys Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

by on Sun, Jan 1, 2017 at 10:00AM
62,189

There’s at least one very compelling reason to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Neither team has anything riding on their Week 17 clash at Lincoln Financial Field, as the Eagles already have been eliminated from playoff contention and the Cowboys have locked up the NFC’s No. 1 seed. But all eyes will be on the Cowboys’ quarterback situation, as Tony Romo reportedly could take snaps.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN