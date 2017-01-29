Coyotes Goalie Mike Smith Drills Incredible 200-Foot Goal At Skills Competition

Share this:

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition normally produces a few must-see moments and this year was no different.

This year the NHL added an event to the competition, the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge. The Four Line Challenge has teams of four players attempt to make shots from different points on the ice to accumulate points. The final shooter for each team gets to attempt to make a shot from the far goal line through the five hole. Teams have the choice to substitute a goalie for their final shooter as any goal made by a netminder is worth 20 points.

The Pacific Division team did just that as Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith connected on the 200-foot goal.

Take a look at the ridiculous shot below.

Mike Smith: Best sniper in the Pacific Division. pic.twitter.com/AmGO0IAZFx — #LAKings (@LAKings) January 29, 2017

Smith has long had the reputation as one of the best puck-handling goalies in the league and he showcased that Saturday night. He was also the last netminder to score a goal in an NHL game, which he did against the Detroit Red Wings in 2013.

Perhaps the Coyotes should let Smith run point on the power play occasionally.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images