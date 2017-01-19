Cris Carter Wildly Suggests Tony Romo-For-J.J. Watt Trade Between Cowboys, Texans

Share this:

All football fans are wondering, where will Tony Romo play next season?

After rookie Dak Prescott’s meteoric rise this season, it appears Romo’s days as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback are over. That being said, there presumably are two options for Dallas: Keep Romo as a backup quarterback or trade away the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

On Thursday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FS1, Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter played the role of Cowboys’ general manager and worked out a hypothetical transaction: Trade Romo to the Houston Texans in exchange for J.J. Watt.

While there probably will be trade opportunities involving Romo, this one does not seem feasible. It’s hard to imagine the Texans would be willing to part ways with a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and leader of their defense. Although Houston might be interested in bringing in a new quarterback after a disappointing season from Brock Osweiler, an injury-prone 36-year-old probably is not the best option.

In any scenario, it would more than likely take a king’s ransom for the Texans to deal Watt, and Romo and a couple draft picks certainly does not fit that bill.

