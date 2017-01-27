Cris Carter’s Jacket Features Hilarious Ohio State ‘Typo,’ But He Can Explain

Share this:

Tweet







Cris Carter just wanted to show his alma mater some love.

The former NFL wide receiver was a guest on Colin Cowherd’s FOX Sports radio show Friday, and before he hit the airwaves, he revealed a special shout-out to Ohio State inscribed in the lining of his suit jacket.

The message reads “Buckeye Born And Bread,” which is a pretty cool homage to — wait, shouldn’t that say “bred,” not “bread”?

One would think, and Twitter wasted no time in toasting Carter for the typo.

there is that Ohio education RT @TheHerd: .@criscarter80 is ready to go pic.twitter.com/4FhgAMWr2l — Chuck (@idgachuck) January 27, 2017

Cris Carter is a Buckeye born and *squints* 🍞? (via @TheHerd) pic.twitter.com/l46YLpjWmf — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 27, 2017

But in the midst of his internet bashing, Carter gave the people something to chew on. It turns out the “bread” typo was a conscious decision, and he has an explanation for it.

OK, we see what Cris was going for: Playing for the Buckeyes helped him rise to NFL stardom and make lots of, well, dough. But even with that explanation, “Buckeye Born And Money” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images