CrossFit, Nature Valley Among Best Possible Sponsors For Danica Patrick

Outside of Dale Earnhardt Jr., there might be no NASCAR driver as marketable as Danica Patrick. She has the most diverse fan base in the sport, drawing interest from both racing and non-racing fans alike.

But there are questions about what brands will sponsor Patrick in 2017, after she appeared Monday at a NASCAR media event without sporting the Nature’s Bakery logo that was on her no. 10 for much of the 2016 season. Most brands would jump at the chance to sponsor the Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who has built a reputation of leading an active and healthy lifestyle off the track.

With that said, we decided to have some fun and compile a list of the best possible sponsors for Patrick, should she enter the market.

Home Shopping Network

Patrick’s first clothing line, called Warrior by Danica Patrick, is available exclusively through Home Shopping Network. Plus, given that HSN is valued at more than $1 billion on Google Finance, it seems like a perfect match.

Nature Valley

Crunchy oats for crunchy folks, right? Danica loves her health food, and she loves it gluten free. Not only does Nature Valley have plenty of gluten-free snacks, but the brand is owned by General Mills, which, in theory, would make it more financially stable than the privately-owned Nature’s Bakery.

CrossFit

People can’t seem to be able to make up their minds on CrossFit, the increasingly-popular fitness program. But Danica Has. In an interview with Yahoo!, the SHS driver revealed she’d converted her barn into a CrossFit gym.

Expedia

Danica always is posting Instagram pictures of her and boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. traveling the world, so why not drown out that annoying “Dot Com” jingle with the sound of an Expedia-adorned no. 10 engine?

Naked Juice

There are plenty of health drinks that would make sense for a Danica sponsorship, but Naked Juice is owned by Pepsi, which gives it strong financial support.

Gaiam

Gaiam is one of the world’s top suppliers of yoga products, and Danica sure does love her yoga. Plus, she even could substitute her car’s traditional floor mats for relaxing, comfy yoga mats.

NutriBullet

Similar products, like the Magic Bullet, could make sense here, but honestly the NutriBullets look much cooler. Plus, nicknaming her car “The Bullet” could catch on in a hurry.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports