Cubs Reportedly To Visit White House Before Barack Obama Leaves Office

Sorry, president-elect Donald Trump, but your good friends the Ricketts apparently won’t be bringing the Chicago Cubs for a visit. SAD!

As is custom, the Cubs earned a trip to the White House to meet the president, whomever he or she might be, with their historic World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians in the fall. But with President Barack Obama’s term soon coming to a close and Trump’s about to begin, there was a real question as to which president the Cubs would visit.

Obama, a Chicago White Sox fan and former Illinois senator, sent a tweet in the early hours of Nov. 3 inviting the Cubs to his White House, and it appears that’s where they’ll be Monday.

Breaking:

Confirmed! Cubs to White House Monday before #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/dOVcqIrq36 — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) January 11, 2017

The Monday visit to the White House also has been confirmed by ESPN’s Jim Bowden, via a team source.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images