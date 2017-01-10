Cubs Star Kris Bryant Ties The Knot With High School Sweetheart Jessica Delp

Share this:

It’s been an exciting past few months for Kris Bryant.

He helped break a 108-year championship drought for the Chicago Cubs, won a National League MVP Award and over the weekend, he married his high school sweetheart.

Bryant kicked off the new year by tieing the knot with longtime girlfriend Jessica Delp. According to Busted Coverage, several Cubs teammates were in attendance such as Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and John Lackey, as well as Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper.

Life seems to be going pretty well for Bryant, who just turned 25 on Jan. 4.

H/t BustedCoverage

Inset photo via BustedCoverage

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images