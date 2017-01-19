Curt Schilling Argues With Fake Sidney Ponson Twitter Account

Share this:

Curt Schilling was not elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

First basemen Jeff Bagwell, catcher Ivan Rodriguez and outfielder Tim Raines made the cut as Schilling received only 45 percent of the vote during this ballot cycle.

After the vote was announced Schilling was rather subdued on Twitter, congratulating the three inductees. Then things got a little interesting when a fake account pretending to be former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Sidney Ponson tried to troll the ex-Red Sox star.

@gehrig38 congrats on the hall of fame — Sidney Ponson (@SidneyPonson) January 18, 2017

The account, which clearly states that it’s not Ponson, got the attention of Schilling and he let loose his thoughts on the real ex-Orioles pitcher.

Is this the fat ass underachieving former MLB pitcher who pissed away a potentially HOF career? Well done. #lazyassunderachiever https://t.co/yRYAeQDan9 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 19, 2017

Despite multiple people trying to inform Schilling that the account was fake, he insisted that he knew the truth.

Meanwhile in Curt Schilling-ville, he's arguing with a fake Sidney Ponson on Hall of Fame day pic.twitter.com/e7Kc2FYwQ6 — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) January 19, 2017

Perhaps he was more upset about losing seven percent of his vote from last year than he let on? Arguing with a fake twitter account, however, is unlikely to boost his case for 2018 induction.

