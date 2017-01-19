Curt Schilling Drops Seven Percent In Hall Of Fame Voting From Last Year

Share this:

The 2017 class for the Baseball Hall of Fame was announced on Wednesday and former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling will not be headed to Cooperstown.

Schilling only received 45 percent of votes this year after receiving 52 percent last year. The sizable drop is a clear indication that the Hall may be an uphill climb for the three-time World Series winner.

