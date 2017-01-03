Curt Schilling Rips ‘Scumbag’ Hall Of Fame Voters, Says Donald Trump Support Cost Him

Share this:

Curt Schilling lost some baseball writers’ Hall of Fame votes this year, and he doesn’t seem too happy about it.

The three-time World Series-winning starter, who’s now more well known for holding some controversial opinions and sharing offensive memes, lost a decent amount of Baseball Hall of Fame support after he called a shirt advocating for lynching journalists “awesome.” But Schilling thinks it’s his conservative beliefs and support of President-elect Donald Trump that are holding him out.

“If I had said, ‘Lynch Trump,’ I’d be getting in with about 90 percent of the vote this year,” Schilling said Monday in a video for TMZ, via the New York Post. “… (Voters are) not hiding the fact they stopped voting for me because of the things I’ve said on social media. That’s their prerogative as voters. … They’re not going vote for me because of the character clause. There are some of the worst human beings I’ve ever known voting. There are scumbags.”

In reality, however, Schilling, who now has a show on far-right news network Breitbart, got more support from those “scumbags” than he did last year. He lost the votes of 19 returning voters, but he’s already jumped up from 52.3 percent of the 75 percent needed for enshrinement to 55.1 percent. And that’s only from reported ballots and not the official total.

Not to mention, many writers said this year that there were players who would have gotten their vote if there wasn’t a 10-player limit, and because Schilling has five years left on the ballot, that might have factored into their final decision.

But at the end of the day, Schilling said it doesn’t matter to him anyway.

“Life’s not fair,” Schilling said.

