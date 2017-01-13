Dana White Extends ‘Real Offer’ To Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Fight Conor McGregor

Share this:

An offer is on the table.

This probably won’t satisfy Floyd Mayweather Jr. And it might not even satisfy Conor McGregor. But UFC president Dana White on Friday extended what he described as a “real offer” to Mayweather to fight McGregor.

White’s offer, which he made on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” involves paying both fighters $25 million and then figuring out how to divvy up the pay-per-view revenue.

Mayweather said earlier this week he’d want $100 million guaranteed to fight McGregor. McGregor then could earn $15 million and the two could discuss how to split the pay-per-view money, according to the undefeated boxer, who insisted that he’s the “A side” of the bout.

McGregor never responded directly to Mayweather’s offer, but the UFC champion previously indicated that he wanted $100 million to make the superfight happen.

White’s offer obviously is far below either fighter’s demands, so perhaps it’ll fall on deaf ears. Mayweather, who’s supposedly retired from boxing after posting a 49-0 career record, might find the “real offer” especially laughable seeing as how he reportedly made more than $200 million for his 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao.