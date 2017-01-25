Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Have Ridiculous Media Day Schedules

Share this:

NASCAR drivers might lead enviable lives, but we don’t think anyone wants to trade places with them on Media Day.

Every driver from all three NASCAR series are in Charlotte this week to meet with the media, and it’s safe to say some of them wont have a lot of free time. For evidence, look at the schedules posted by two of the sport’s most popular drivers.

So all drivers from all three series are doing Media Day this week. Here is what their day might look like. @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0wYqSz241n — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 24, 2017

That’s in one day. As for Danica Patrick, who might need as much free time as she can get, her schedule is just as brutal.

Holy moly media day was another level of busy! Getting back to the racing part is going to be nice! pic.twitter.com/LsQEYWkgFU — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) January 25, 2017

Certainly doesn’t leave much time for yoga, juice cleanses and sponsor recruitment. Furthermore, these schedules might be more tolerable if the lunch breaks were, you know, longer than 18 minutes.

Still think you have it tough at work?

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images