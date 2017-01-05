Danica Patrick’s ‘Warrior’ Clothing Line Is Her Most Stylish Venture Yet

Share this:

Danica Patrick has had a lot of success both on and off the racetrack, and her Wednesday reveal of a new clothing line, “Warrior by Danica Patrick,” will look to continue that trend.

The popular NASCAR driver’s first clothing line is available exclusively through Home Shopping Network, and features leggings, joggers, hoodies, jackets and more that range from $29.99 to $79.99.

2️⃣ days until @warriorbydanica launch on @hsn !!!!!!!!!! 🏹 A photo posted by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Apparently, this is something Patrick has wanted to do for a while.

“I’ve been interested in fashion and clothes since I was a little girl,” Patrick said in an HSN press release. “We’ve created what I believe is really the perfect ‘athleisure’ collection that transitions through your day, no matter what you’re doing.”

The line reportedly will come in multiple phases, with the second phase being released in July and a third sometime in the fall, according to ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images