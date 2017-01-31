Danny Amendola’s Description Of Patriots Fans Is Hilariously Spot-On

Share this:

HOUSTON — During the chaos of Super Bowl Opening Night, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola was asked a simple question: How would you describe a typical Patriots fan?

His answer could not have been more accurate.

“Patriots Nation is loud, they have sick accents, they drink a lot of Dunkin’ coffee, and they’re awesome,” Amendola told reporters Monday night at Minute Maid Park. “They’re the best.”

Yep, that sounds about right.

Amendola is seeking his second Super Bowl title with the Patriots, which would be the franchise’s fifth since 2002. He also was part of the 2014 Patriots squad that defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

A win in Super Bowl LI would carry even greater significance for Amendola, who grew up just north of Houston in The Woodlands, Texas.

“It’d be amazing,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be a long week, but it’s going to fly by, and it’s going to come and go. Hopefully, we’re able to really grasp this opportunity.”

The Patriots will take on the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night at NRG Stadium.

