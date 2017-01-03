Dave Dombrowski Offers Encouraging Update On Eduardo Rodriguez’s Injury

Share this:

It sounds like Eduardo Rodriguez will be just fine.

Rodriguez, who missed the few two months of last season with a knee injury, tweaked his same knee last week while pitching in Venezuela. Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said at the time he didn’t think it was anything serious, and his most recent update seems to confirm that the organization isn’t too worried about the injury becoming an issue.

“He is feeling fine at this point and is walking without pain,” Dombrowski said Tuesday, according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “So we feel no sense of urgency.”

Rodriguez is expected to return to the United States soon after spending the holidays in Venezuela. The Red Sox are planning on having their doctors examine the 23-year-old left-hander in Boston, according to Abraham, but no date has been set. It’s also unclear whether Rodriguez will continue to pursue pitching in the upcoming World Baseball Classic like he originally hoped.

Rodriguez figures to compete for a spot in Boston’s rotation this season after an underwhelming 2016 campaign in which he went 3-7 with a 4.71 ERA in 20 starts. He went 10-6 with a 3.85 ERA in 21 starts during his rookie campaign in 2015.

