Dave Dombrowski: Tangible Importance To Red Sox Winter Weekend For Players

While many Major League Baseball players still are partaking in offseason activities, the Boston Red Sox are at the team’s annual “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

And, as Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski pointed out, there are multiple benefits to having such an event.

“To be involved in an activity like this at this time of year, the club’s in position where you have the chance to get the players together to bond, to be with one another, to do other things,” Dombrowski told NESN’s Tom Caron about “Baseball Winter Weekend.” “They weren’t only introduced on stage, they had dinner, hang our afterwards and kind of get ready for spring training in that regard because it’s right around the corner. So I don’t think there’s any question there’s a tangible really importance to it.”

Hear more from Dombrowski about Red Sox Winter Weekend, as well as Boston’s trade for Chris Sale, in the video above.