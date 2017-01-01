David Johnson Leaves Game After Suffering Knee Injury Vs. Rams

Share this:

Both the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams hoped to wrap up their 2017 seasons without injury.

Unfortunately, during the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Cardinals star running back David Johnson went down with a gruesome knee injury. The electric back took a handoff to the left and was tackled by defensive lineman Eugene Sims. Sims, however, fell on Johnson’s left leg, causing it to bend awkwardly underneath him.

🙏 that David Johnson is ok!!!! pic.twitter.com/AihXBwhVSC — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) January 1, 2017

Johnson limped to the sideline before leaving on a cart. He rushed for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns in his second season in the league.

