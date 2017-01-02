David Ortiz Becomes Tennis Instructor In Hilarious TurboTax Commercial

Share this:

Tweet







It appears David Ortiz picked up a new sport since retiring from baseball.

The former Boston Red Sox designated hitter has been popular in commercials ever since he announced the 2016 season would be his last, and a few companies decided to speculate about what he might do for work after Major League Baseball. Ortiz became a “pinata slayer” for JetBlue, and now, he’s a tennis instructor in a new TurboTax ad.

However, he can’t seem to let go of baseball completely.

Yeah, that gig might not last too long for Ortiz.