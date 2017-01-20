Boston Red Sox

David Ortiz Gives Important Update On Post-Retirement Exercise Habits

by on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 4:20PM
1,389

Big Papi is making sure he doesn’t get any bigger in retirement.

David Ortiz is enjoying his time off to the absolute fullest, whether it be trying out new sports for commercials or pumping up New England Patriots fans for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. And on Friday, the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter took to Instagram to show his followers the importance of keeping fit, all while working out on an elliptical machine.

Papi have to keep it real👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on

Here’s to hoping Ortiz gives us life updates of himself doing random things all the time.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN