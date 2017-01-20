David Ortiz Gives Important Update On Post-Retirement Exercise Habits

Share this:

Tweet







Big Papi is making sure he doesn’t get any bigger in retirement.

David Ortiz is enjoying his time off to the absolute fullest, whether it be trying out new sports for commercials or pumping up New England Patriots fans for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. And on Friday, the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter took to Instagram to show his followers the importance of keeping fit, all while working out on an elliptical machine.

Papi have to keep it real👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Here’s to hoping Ortiz gives us life updates of himself doing random things all the time.