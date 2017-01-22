David Ortiz, Hanley Ramirez In Shock After Yordano Ventura’s Tragic Death

Share this:

Tragedy struck the baseball world twice this weekend, and Major League Baseball still is trying to cope.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major league infielder Andy Marte both died Saturday in separate car accidents in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was the ace of the Royals’ pitching staff, and his death hit home especially hard for several players who had become familiar with the 25-year-old.

Recently retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was among the first to react to the shocking news on Twitter.

I have not words to describe this….R.I.O my boy pic.twitter.com/Zp1Lc52Fqd — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2017

Hanley Ramirez, Ortiz’s ex-teammate and fellow Dominican Republic native, offered a similarly somber reaction.

Such a tragic day. My condolences to their families. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WfwUAci6Cs — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) January 22, 2017

Ventura’s teammates, understandably, were heartbroken as well.

ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:01am PST

I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE. — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017

Outfielder Dee Gordon, whose Miami Marlins lost star pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident last September, also tweeted his support to the Royals.

@royals we know how you feel…me and my teammates here for y'all in this tough time @TheRealHos35 @mrzoombiya y'all be strong — Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) January 22, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images