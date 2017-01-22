David Ortiz, Hanley Ramirez In Shock After Yordano Ventura’s Tragic Death

Tragedy struck the baseball world twice this weekend, and Major League Baseball still is trying to cope.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major league infielder Andy Marte both died Saturday in separate car accidents in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was the ace of the Royals’ pitching staff, and his death hit home especially hard for several players who had become familiar with the 25-year-old.
Recently retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was among the first to react to the shocking news on Twitter.
Hanley Ramirez, Ortiz’s ex-teammate and fellow Dominican Republic native, offered a similarly somber reaction.
Ventura’s teammates, understandably, were heartbroken as well.
Outfielder Dee Gordon, whose Miami Marlins lost star pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident last September, also tweeted his support to the Royals.
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP