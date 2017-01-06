David Ortiz Joins NBA All-Star Campaign For Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford

Share this:

The All-Star hopes of Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford just got a “Big” boost.

Thomas and Horford, along with guard Avery Bradley, have a shot at representing the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Part of their candidacy is based on fan voting, and on Thursday night, a very high-profile fan offered his support on Twitter.

It’s good to know Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is staying productive in retirement.

Ortiz has a history of showing love to other Boston sports, including the Celtics, whom he assisted in their efforts to recruit Kevin Durant last summer. Big Papi also is close with Horford, a fellow Dominican Republic native.

Needlesss to say, the two C’s stars appreciated Ortiz’s support.

Horford could use the help, as he wasn’t one of the 10 Eastern Conference forwards in the NBA’s first All-Star voting returns released Thursday. Thomas ranked fourth among East guards, but still trails No. 3 guard DeMar DeRozan by a considerable margin.

Bradley is on the bubble at No. 10, although he hasn’t received Ortiz’s vote of confidence — yet.

