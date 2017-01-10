David Ortiz’s Cliffhanger Tweet Has Red Sox Fans Going Absolutely Bonkers

Share this:

Who knew a blank tweet could cause such a commotion?

David Ortiz sent Red Sox Nation off the deep end Monday night with what only can be described as a cliffhanger…

Maybe it was an accident or maybe it was calculated. Either way, Ortiz saying literally nothing to The Boston Globe had the Internet — including The Globe itself — buzzing about the possibility of him coming out of retirement.

@davidortiz We are listening. You can tell us anything! — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 10, 2017

@davidortiz Go on David. Go on PLEASE pic.twitter.com/Vi6Mk39Ljv — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) January 10, 2017

@davidortiz Just as a heads up this is how Michael Jordan did it. Alright man, see you Opening Day pic.twitter.com/OdsUowRGea — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) January 10, 2017

.@davidortiz what's really good, David? Lmk I'll def RT. — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) January 10, 2017

Ortiz’s tweet — if you can really call it that — had about 1,200 retweets and 2,000 likes as of Tuesday morning, and the tweets above represent a small portion of the responses Big Papi received.

There’s nothing to suggest Ortiz actually is contemplating a return, but this social media craziness is the latest indication that people are having a hard time coping with the fact that No. 34 won’t be penciled into Boston’s starting lineup this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images