Boston Red Sox

David Ortiz’s Cliffhanger Tweet Has Red Sox Fans Going Absolutely Bonkers

by on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 11:09AM
8,505

Who knew a blank tweet could cause such a commotion?

David Ortiz sent Red Sox Nation off the deep end Monday night with what only can be described as a cliffhanger…

Maybe it was an accident or maybe it was calculated. Either way, Ortiz saying literally nothing to The Boston Globe had the Internet — including The Globe itself — buzzing about the possibility of him coming out of retirement.

Ortiz’s tweet — if you can really call it that — had about 1,200 retweets and 2,000 likes as of Tuesday morning, and the tweets above represent a small portion of the responses Big Papi received.

There’s nothing to suggest Ortiz actually is contemplating a return, but this social media craziness is the latest indication that people are having a hard time coping with the fact that No. 34 won’t be penciled into Boston’s starting lineup this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN