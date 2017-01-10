David Ortiz’s Cliffhanger Tweet Has Red Sox Fans Going Absolutely Bonkers

Who knew a blank tweet could cause such a commotion?
David Ortiz sent Red Sox Nation off the deep end Monday night with what only can be described as a cliffhanger…
Maybe it was an accident or maybe it was calculated. Either way, Ortiz saying literally nothing to The Boston Globe had the Internet — including The Globe itself — buzzing about the possibility of him coming out of retirement.
Ortiz’s tweet — if you can really call it that — had about 1,200 retweets and 2,000 likes as of Tuesday morning, and the tweets above represent a small portion of the responses Big Papi received.
There’s nothing to suggest Ortiz actually is contemplating a return, but this social media craziness is the latest indication that people are having a hard time coping with the fact that No. 34 won’t be penciled into Boston’s starting lineup this season.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
