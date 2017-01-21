David Price On Red Sox Rotation: ‘All Five Guys Capable Of Dominating’

Share this:

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price had an up-and-down first year in Boston eventually finishing with a 17-9 record and a 3.99 ERA.

Price, who signed a seven-year $217 million contract in 2015, pitched well down the stretch and is focused on being consistent during the 2017 campaign.

“I try to focus on the positives,” Price told NESN’s Tom Caron on Saturday at the Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. “If I can be more consistent on an every-five-day basis and get back to throwing the baseball the way that I throw the baseball, we’ll do a lot of good things together.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images