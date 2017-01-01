David Price, Wife Tiffany Expecting First Child Together In 2017

Share this:

There’s going to be another Price in Boston in 2017.

Red Sox starter David Price announced via Twitter on Sunday that his wife, Tiffany, is pregnant with their first child. The two got married back in November.

And, of course, the Prices’ dogs made a cameo in the picture of Tiffany that Price posted.

2016 was great but we are really looking forward to 2017!! 👼🏽#xavier #babybump pic.twitter.com/EbLdWSNDPs — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) January 1, 2017

Price will have backup if he loses some sleep during the 2017 season, too, as there’ll be no lack of aces in the Red Sox’s rotation. Boston traded for Chris Sale on Dec. 6 to join Price and reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images