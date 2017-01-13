MLB

David Ross Lands New Job With Chicago Cubs After Hanging Up Spikes

David Ross’ retirement didn’t last very long.

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that Ross has been named a special assistant to the organization’s baseball operations department.

Ross, of course, retired from Major League Baseball as a player this past season after helping the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908.

Ross spent most of his career as a backup catcher, but he still became one of the game’s most respected players and served as a clubhouse leader. He played for seven teams over the course of his 15-year career, winning a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and with the Cubs in 2016.

