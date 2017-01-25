Deion Sanders Believes Julian Edelman Is Underrated Because Of ‘Reverse Racism’

Share this:

It’s no secret that Julian Edelman is a very good wide receiver. It’s also no secret that Edelman is white and that most of the NFL’s top wide receivers are black.

These simply are the facts, but NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took things a step further this week on the NFL Network by suggesting Edelman is underrated because of the color of his skin — something Sanders dubbed “reverse racism.”

“I’m going the say this, you can run with it, they can say what they want, but it’s like reverse racism,” Sanders said. “I’m not lying. This is real talk. Julian Edelman, just because he is a Caucasian receiver, they don’t give him the credit that he deserves. He deserves so much more.

“This kid can flat out play. (There) hasn’t been an answer for him over the last several years. Julian Edelman moves chains, he can get deep, he works between the numbers, works outside the numbers, he can throw the football, he can can run the football. He does it all, man.”

Edelman had 255 receiving yards with a touchdown on 16 catches in New England’s two playoff wins over the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s long been one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in the Patriots’ offense, and he’ll certainly be a key in New England’s upcoming Super Bowl LI matchup against the Atlanta Falcons regardless of whether he’s white, black, blue, yellow, orange or green come gametime.

