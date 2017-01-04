Derek Carr Reveals Leg Wasn’t Only Broken Bone He Suffered This Season

Share this:

Before Derek Carr went down with a broken fibula, he actually was playing with another broken appendage.

The Raiders quarterback spoke for the first time Tuesday about the injury that ended his season in Week 16 and likely ended Oakland’s hopes of reaching Super Bowl LI. But Carr also revealed the finger he dislocated on his throwing hand against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 wasn’t just a minor dislocation.

“There was a little fracture in it. There was,” Carr told 95.7-FM’s Greg Papa and Bonta Hill on Tuesday in his weekly appearance on the show. “There was a whole bunch going on with that thing, but I can bend it now. … So that’s good.”

Carr clearly was affected by the injury in the following four weeks, as he put up just 205.5 yards per game. But he still managed to put up six touchdowns to only one interception while going 3-1 in Weeks 13 through 15. Unfortunately for the Raiders, there’s no playing through a broken leg.

“It’s a scary feeling,” Carr said, per FOXSports.com, of the moment he broke his leg. “I’ve rolled ankles and torn ligaments, but to have something break was an eerie feeling. Everything got silent, even with the buzz in a stadium. I couldn’t hear a thing. All I could focus on was, ‘This isn’t right.’ ”

The Raiders will face the Texans in Houston on Saturday in their AFC Wild Card Game.

