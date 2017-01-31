Derek Fisher’s Five NBA Championship Rings Reportedly Stolen From Home

Share this:

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher hasn’t been able to catch a break since being fired as head coach of the New York Knicks a year ago.

Fisher finalized a messy and controversial divorce in May 2016 and was unable to land the head-coaching job for the Los Angeles Lakers after the team parted ways with Byron Scott. Things got worse for Fisher on Monday when his Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarized, according to TMZ Sports.

Fisher told Los Angeles police that someone broke into his home and stole $300,000 worth of jewelry, including his five NBA championship rings that he won with the Lakers.

Police officials believe that the alleged burglars got in through the side door, and made their way toward Fisher’s jewelry collection.

Each one of Fisher’s championship rings is worth a hefty sum, for example, the Golden State Warriors 2015 championship ring that was given to the city of Oakland was valued at $13,500, according to the Mercury News.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Fisher played 18 seasons in the NBA, most of those with the Lakers, before hanging up his jersey in favor of a suit. He went 40-96 as head coach of the Knicks before being fired prior to the 2016 All-Star break.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images