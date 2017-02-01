Derrick Lewis Agrees With Dana White, Thinks Ronda Rousey’s Career Is Over

Share this:

HOUSTON — Derrick Lewis is going in swinging at UFC Fight Night 105.

Lewis, who will face Travis Browne on Feb. 1, told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Tuesday on Radio Row that he doesn’t expect the fight to last more than one or two rounds.

The UFC heavyweight also was asked whether he thinks Browne’s girlfriend, Ronda Rousey, will ever fight again after losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last month, and he seems to agree with UFC president Dana White, who previously suggested that Rowdy’s career might be over.

Check out the complete chat with Lewis in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Adamucci/USA TODAY Sports Images