Derrick Rose No-Showed For Game Vs. Pelicans And Knicks Don’t Know Why

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose was a late scratch from Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans and it appears that the Knicks aren’t entirely sure of the reason for his absence.
There is a very strong possibility that Rose’s no-show on Monday is linked to his reported unhappiness with being benched during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans defeated the Knicks 110-96 on Monday thanks to Anthony Davis’ 40-point performance. After the game, the Knicks were still unsure why their starting point guard was AWOL Monday night.
The Knicks were reportedly unable to reach Rose by phone and are still trying to decipher the reason for the absence as Rose was present at their morning shootaround, according to The Vertical. But there is a growing thought that Rose might have headed back home for an unknown reason.
New York will take the court again on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers with or without Rose.
