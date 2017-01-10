Derrick Rose No-Showed For Game Vs. Pelicans And Knicks Don’t Know Why

Share this:

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose was a late scratch from Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans and it appears that the Knicks aren’t entirely sure of the reason for his absence.

Sources: There are team officials, teammates and close associates unclear of reason for Derrick Rose's absence for Knicks-Pelicans at MSG. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

Sources: At tip-off, Knicks still hadn't been in contact with Derrick Rose. Unclear if they've reached him — or kept trying — during game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

There is a very strong possibility that Rose’s no-show on Monday is linked to his reported unhappiness with being benched during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans defeated the Knicks 110-96 on Monday thanks to Anthony Davis’ 40-point performance. After the game, the Knicks were still unsure why their starting point guard was AWOL Monday night.

Hornacek on Derrick Rose: "Right now we don't have enough information to give you anything." #NYKvsNOP #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 10, 2017

Joakim Noah tells reporters that he spoke to Derrick Rose after the game. Says "He's OK." Does not elaborate further. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) January 10, 2017

The Knicks were reportedly unable to reach Rose by phone and are still trying to decipher the reason for the absence as Rose was present at their morning shootaround, according to The Vertical. But there is a growing thought that Rose might have headed back home for an unknown reason.

There are strong indications that Derrick Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

New York will take the court again on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers with or without Rose.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images